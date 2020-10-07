He asked him: “What do you think about the opposition?” And the response of the Chief of Staff caused the most tense moment of the afternoon.

Cafiero today gave his report to the National Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telam

Mendoza's senator Pamela Verasay unleashed today the harshest attack by Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero against the opposition.

It happened today during his report to the National Senate. Verasay asked the official: “What do you think about the opposition?” –

The response of the chief of staff caused, according to Clarín , the most tense moment of the afternoon.

“If it does not lower the decibels and does not move away from hate speech, it is on its way to becoming an undemocratic and minority right,” Cafiero shot.

And he continued: “· This kind of flat Earth that they are trying to agitate does not lead anywhere. They want to discuss democratic values, freedoms, they even discuss logical and proven questions to science. It does not seem like the way to me.”