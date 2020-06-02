A fund for renewable natural gas
Photo: iStock
With the investment fund GNR Quebec, Capital of partners, including agricultural or municipal, will be able to access the capital and expertise necessary to develop and operate treatment facilities for organic waste.
The solidarity Fund and Xebec Adsorption laying the foundation of an investment vehicle aimed at supporting the development of projects of renewable natural gas (GNR). In ten years, the fund seeks an investment of $ 400 million.
Xebec, a provider of solutions for clean energy, and the solidarity Fund QFL has announced the creation of the investment fund GNR Québec Capital, injecting each one 10 million. GNR will be thus endowed with an initial capitalization of $ 20 million, with a mission to increase the production of renewable natural gas in Quebec.
Thus, partners, including the agricultural industry, or municipal, will have access to the capital and the expertise necessary to develop and operate treatment facilities for organic waste.
It is expected that the partnership will receive a total of 100 million equity capital of Xebec, the Fund and other investors over the next few years.
“The initiative of Xebec and the Fund could, with a debt ratio of 75 : 25, fund 12 to 15 projects of renewable natural gas in Quebec and generate an overall investment of the order of 400 million dollars over the next decade, pursue the partners.
The Fund of solidarity stresses that ” the renewable natural gas can accelerate the decarbonization of sectors such as transport, domestic heating and industry, while supporting the circular economy activities, management of organic waste “.
In particular the creation of jobs and support local economies through additional sources of income for farmers, municipalities and industry.”
This industry is still in its infancy in Quebec. It is however to be noted that the budget 2020-2021 the government of Quebec allocated $ 70 million to support the production and distribution of GNR until 2022.
“This measure follows the adoption, in march 2019, a regulation which requires that distributors of natural gas to deliver a minimum quantity of GNR of 1 % in 2020 and 5 % by 2025. “
Energir has published last year a study conducted by AviseoConseil. At the turn of 2030, Quebec would have a technical-economic potential of production of GNR to replace two-thirds of the natural gas distributed currently in Quebec, can we read there.
Nearly 20 billion
According to the highlights of the study, the construction phase of the production centers of a GNR would lead to investment of nearly 20 billion, would contribute to approximately $ 8 billion to Quebec’s GDP, would support the creation of more than 88,000 jobs and help the governments of Quebec and Canada to obtain revenue of $ 1.3 billion in taxes.
With regard to the production of GNR to its full potential, it would contribute to approximately $ 1.6 billion annually to Quebec’s GDP, will support 15 000 direct and indirect jobs and would generate tax revenue annual 256 million to the provincial and federal governments.