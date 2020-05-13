A fund Norwegian abandons oil sands
Photo: Jeff McIntosh, The canadian Press
Four petroleum producers canadian are excluded from investment funds in Norway due to their significant emissions of greenhouse gases.
The decision of one of the largest investment funds in the world to eliminate the four canadian producers of oil sands to its potential investments to reflect changes in attitudes to which the oil companies will need to adapt, said on Wednesday the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.
The manager of the sovereign fund of Norway, Norges Bank Investment Management, announced on Wednesday that it would invest more in Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy and Imperial Oil, after having concluded that they produced unacceptable levels of greenhouse gas emissions.
It has also excluded three other non-canadian companies ; both for environmental reasons and for non-observance of the rights of the person. The fund has stated that its interests in all of these companies had been liquidated.
“We have seen investors around the world assess the risks associated with climate change as an integral part of the investment decisions they take,” said Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau, in Ottawa, in response to a question from a journalist.
“This is why it is so important for Canada to continue to combat climate change and reduce our emissions in all sectors, and I can emphasize that many companies in the energy sector have understood that the investment climate is changing and that there is a need for clear leadership and clear objectives to achieve in the fight against climate change, in order to attract capital from all over the world. “
The fund explained that it had followed the recommendations of its ethics council to take its decisions. He listed the reasons of the board for his perspectives, for each of the four companies of the oil sands, but the four explanations of the patterns were almost identical.
In each case, the commission stated that the producer should be excluded ” because of an unacceptable risk that the company contributes to or is itself responsible for any actions or omissions that, at the overall level of the enterprise, lead to an unacceptable level of greenhouse gas emissions. “
He added that each company had ” a production of substantially oil from the oil sands resources in Alberta, Canada “, and stated that such production resulted in ” emissions of greenhouse gases much higher than the world average “.
The council added that the companies did not have specific plans to reduce emissions to an acceptable level “within a reasonable time” and that their GHG emissions were not subject to a regulatory regime that is also strict that the system of exchange of emission rights GHG emissions of the european Union.
The companies were not immediately available for comment.
All of them have already stated that they had reduced the intensity of their GHG emissions in recent years and some have set targets for further reductions.
Suncor and Cenovus are committed to reduce their emission intensity per barrel of 30 % by 2030, and we added that it would be the “zero emission” of GHGS by 2050.
Canadian Natural is committed to working towards a goal of zero emissions without giving of precise date, using technology to improve efficiency and gain credits through its activities, the capture and storage of carbon.
The Imperial claims to have reduced the carbon intensity of each barrel of oil sands more than 20% between 2013 and 2018, and is developing technologies that could reduce the intensity of 25 % to 90 % for the future production of oil sands.
Norges Bank has indicated that it was the first time that the GHG emissions were used as a reason for exclusion of companies for ethical reasons.
However, the fund warns since 2017 as oil sands producers in canada could be excluded because their emissions are above the global average.
“One of the greatest investors in the world says that the emperors of the oil sands have no clothes in regard to the action against climate change, then they are out of it,” said in an e-mail to Keith Stewart, a strategist primary energy of Greenpeace Canada.
“It is in this direction that the world is heading. “
The exclusion of the investment occurs and that the oil sands producers to reduce their spending programmes, their salaries, their production and their dividends because of a dramatic decline in the prices of their products, as well as the limited capacity of pipelines for transport.