The gala of the prix Iris was brilliant. “The red carpet would have been extraordinary, ensures the dg of Quebec cinema, Ségolène Roederer […] there was a nice effervescence. We are in unknown territory, but the excitement remains.”
June 4, 2020
Updated June 5, 2020 to 4h17
A gala night in unfamiliar territory
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Pandemic or not, it had to give the price Iris, which celebrate excellence in quebec cinema. The director general of Quebec cinema, Ségolène Roederer, is formal. The trophies are even manufactured! But forget the red carpet… but still. A dissemination on the Web, and then waves to one of four categories, on 10 June, will celebrate this exceptional cuvée marked by a representation of women is particularly noted.
“It was very concrete in my head : we are going to give one way or another,” is she says in telephone interview.
The concept of the “gala on the sofa” has emerged after discussions with Radio-Canada. No less than 24 prizes will be first awarded at the ceremony, which starts at 19h and will be posted on the website by tv and ARTV. Then the four winners in the Iris of the main categories are welcomed on the set of HELLO, HELLO!
“All of our discussions were leading us to [the issue], which envisaged a special film for the occasion.” They then continued with them on the form that it would take”.
The winners of the best performances of men and women, as well as those of the audience award and best film will be so popular live show hosted by Jean-Philippe Wauthier over the airwaves by Tv (and on HERE tou.tv), from 21h.
It was evidently necessary classes that will engage a wide audience, failing to present “the high mass” in the usual way. “I am so grateful for this opportunity”, stressed Ségolène Roederer. In the circumstances, “all is a small miracle. We are lucky to do something”.