A gradual return to activities set
The collection of returnable containers had been quite popular Maxi Fleur-de-Lis last may 10.
May 18, 2020 11h16
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
It is now possible to get rid of returnable containers that are lying around the house. Several grocery stores in the region expect the bags of cans… that should be well rinsed and well counted.
The list of retailers that accept the returnable containers in each region can be found on the website of Recyc-Québec.
The arrival of the customers on the site of pickup, cans must be rinsed well with water and put it in a bag already counted. The crates of beer should be full and sorted by colour of glass. These steps will facilitate the work of employees, and the pickup process will be and the faster and more efficient.
Agreement
The collection of returnable containers of the branches of the grocery store Maxi, the Return-gift, had a great success last week, activities have been suspended prior to the end of the day because of a too large volume of cans collected.
More than two million beverage containers have been collected across the province, the Recovered-don has also amassed a total of 169 576 $ for community partners.
The next day, 11 may, the government of Quebec, the brewers and the retailers concluded an agreement for the gradual resumption of the activities of the setpoint.
“Remember that the current context of a pandemic requires the application of exceptional measures, since it is difficult to make the normal recovery of the beverage containers inside the store. It has therefore been agreed to allow the resumption of the returnable containers to the outside, and this, in compliance with the rules of distancing physics”, was it said in a communique.
Remember that for more than two months, the Quebecers retained their containers home. In several homes, the bags were heavy and many.
Since Monday, it is now possible to leave the cans and bottles in the parking lot of some grocery stores.
Several retailers will also be holding large chores in areas of municipal or in the parking lots of shopping centers, in collaboration with the municipal organisations and the community.
In the National Capital, thirty institutions are equipped to accommodate customers and their cans. In Chaudière-Appalaches, eight branches offer the service of pick-up.