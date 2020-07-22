A group in montreal wins the bet and will design the helmet of the NFL
Photo: Mark Tenally Associated Press
The NFL will build on a university in montreal in order to resolve one of the tough cases of football.
Kollide-ETS, a group of four montreal companies associated with researchers from the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), has recently won a grant of about $ 330,000 from the NFL to design a football helmet that will reduce the risk of concussion.
The team of researchers is part of the four groups — it is the only one in Canada — who have obtained a scholarship from the league to meet the Challenge of the helmet of the NFL. The winning team will receive a bonus of one million dollars and his creation will be used as basic concept for future helmets of NFL players.
Eric Wagnac, a professor at ÉTS, has said that about 50,000 concussions are listed in the sports in Canada each year. Most of them occur in football, he said.
“The effects of a concussion can be very negative, he mentioned in an interview on Tuesday. Especially if you don’t take the time to properly care for it. You may feel the long-term effects on your brain. “
Wagnac and his team have designed a cushion of protection 3D for a helmet. This technology, which is awaiting a patent, can absorb and distribute the impact in order to mitigate the violence of the blow to the head, he said. His team also used computer simulations to enhance the effectiveness of its helmet to the test, rather than produce a vast array of real prototypes.
In an interview Tuesday, the project coordinator Franck Le Naveaux has mentioned that ” in a project that is spread over a year, rather than to test four helmets, we will be able to test 400 “.
Wagnac added that the protective cushion may be custom designed for each player, depending on his position on the ground.
“Let’s say that you are a lineman or a half-wedge, explained Wagnac. You may undergo various types of impact during a match. What we want to do is to optimize the protection of the helmets, so that you can better withstand different types of impacts that are specific to your position. “
The montreal band has until July 2021 to submit its helmets to the NFL.