A guitar of Prince, and of the words of McCartney auctionned

Some of the legendary words of the Beatles written by Paul McCartney are part of the items that have to be put to auction at a major auction of artifacts of music.
May 4, 2020 11h53
Updated at 12h07
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — A guitar of Prince, as well as some of the legendary words of the Beatles written by Paul McCartney are part of the items that have to be put to auction at a major auction of artifacts of music.
Julien’s Auctions announced on Monday that the auction will take place on 19 and 20 June in Beverly Hills and online, and that it will include the guitar blue “sky” of 1984 made-for Prince, with which he played after having reached its peak, just after Purple Rain.
The auctioneer has called the instrument, accompanied by the symbol of “love” that carried the artist to the neck and golden accessories, “one of the guitars the most important of the early years of the career of Prince to be put to auction”. It is expected to bring in between 100 000 and 200 000 US$, said the auctioneer.
A suit of violet, a pendant and a pair of boots that once belonged to Prince will also be on sale.
On the other hand, a page of handwritten lyrics of Paul McCartney, on which appear the words chopped off, corrections, as well as the first sketches of the song Maxwell’s Silver Hammer, from the album 1969 of the Beatles entitled Abbey Road, will also be available.
This manuscript page should get between 200 000 and 300 000 $.
Among the other items that will be put to auction are certain to have belonged to Madonna, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Johnny Cash, Jim Morrison, the Rolling Stones, Queen and David Bowie.