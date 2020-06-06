A head-on crash fatal in Bellechasse
The accident occurred at about 18.45 on the Friday evening, a woman of 22 years died.
6 June 2020 9h04
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
A woman of 22 years lost his life in a violent accident Friday in the area of Bellechasse. The victim is a native of l’islet.
The small vehicle of the young woman had no chance against the truck and its trailer.
The accident occurred at about 18: 45 on the 4th row West, in the municipality of La Durantaye.
According to the first findings of the Sûreté du Québec, the vehicle of the victim would have deviated from his lane for an unknown reason and ended up in the opposite direction of the road. An investigation was initiated to determine the circumstances of the accident.
A patrol expert collision has been requested to the scene for an analysis of the scene. The 4erang has been completely closed to traffic for the duration of the audits.
A couple was in the truck, the other vehicle involved. The two occupants did not suffer serious injuries, informed the SQ.
The 4th row is an area of 50 km/h.