“A heart attack treated too late is more deadly than the COVID-19”
A lady of 52 years died after being treated for a heart attack she suffered a week earlier. Cardiologists are concerned about the consequences related to the fact that people are slow to consult due to the pandemic of COVID-19.
May 8, 2020 4: 00
Updated at 10h37
Patricia Rainville
The Daily
The cardiologist Francis Bonenfant, who practice at the hospital of Chicoutimi, is concerned about the fall drastic in the number of persons admitted to the hospital for cardiovascular problems since the last two months. A lady of 52 years old is passed away prematurely at the hospital in Chicoutimi, a few days ago, since it was processed a week after having been the victim of a heart attack.
“This patient has been the victim of a rupture of the myocardium, this not seen for many years, since early interventions can help limit the complications of the genre. To tell the truth, I had never seen a similar case in the five years of practice. Since the beginning of the pandemic, people are afraid to see and have yet to make it to the hospital or call the ambulance. It is very worrying, there are about 40 % less than people who do heart currently, but we believe that there are actually not less, ” said the cardiologist, who concurred with his colleagues.
Moreover, the emergency physician of the Institute of cardiology of Montreal’s well-known Alain Vadeboncoeur had launched an appeal in this sense, a few weeks ago.
“I had to intervene on large myocardial infarction, with patients who waited between 18 and 24 hours before calling the ambulance. These patients have told me that they feared the COVID-19. This is understandable, but in the case of heart problems, the consequences are major. Some patients have lost 50 % of the strength of their heart muscle, while it could have been avoided, ” stresses Dr. Bonenfant, who wishes to initiate a call to awareness.
“Those who experience pain, heaviness, and burning in the chest lasting more than 15 minutes should consult. The risk of contracting the virus is not zero, in the hospitals, but I would like to say that the security measures are taken in the various departments and that it is more safe than waiting hours and days of complications related to heart problems, ” repeated Dr Bonenfant.
He explains that a person who suffered a heart attack, for example, may experience pain for a few days and then to know a moment of respite.
“In fact, the pain dissipates because a portion of the muscle dies. But the consequences are severe, because the strength of the muscle will not be able to be cared for, ” stated the cardiologist, adding that all her colleagues are also very concerned about the situation, both in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and throughout the province of Quebec.