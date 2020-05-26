A heat wave without water games in Montreal?
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
A photo taken last year, at a summer heat, in the Quartier des spectacles
While the metropolis is set to undergo a first heat wave, the City of Montreal has still not enabled the water play in its parks. Tuesday morning, the administration of Valérie Plante stated that she was waiting for the green light from the department of public health to move forward.
The mayor of Montréal-Nord, Christine Black, impatient. On the occasion of the meeting of the city council Tuesday morning, she has the attention of the administration Plant to determine if water games could finally be put in a function to refresh the children.
Rosannie Filato, responsible for public safety to the executive committee, acknowledged that the situation was more complicated this year because of the pandemic. “There are certain actions that can be put in place as in previous years that this is the water distribution to the populations most vulnerable ties or refreshing. For the reopening of the facilities, you can be assured that as soon as he has the agreement of the public Health, we are going to communicate with the boroughs to enable the opening of all the necessary facilities. “
In the event of extreme heat, the City recommends citizens find a little respite in places like rest areas, air-conditioned libraries, malls and movie theaters. However, these are all closed in the metropolis.
Two weeks ago, the regional director of the Montreal public health, Dr. Mylène Drouin, had indicated that a heat plan would be unveiled imminently, which has still not been done.
At the time of writing these lines, the public health Directorate of Montreal had not responded to the request for information from the Duty.
Environment Canada has issued a warning of heat for several regions of Quebec, including Montreal, where the mercury could rise to between 30 and 33 degrees with a humidex of 37 to 39 on Tuesday and 40 on Wednesday.