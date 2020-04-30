A helicopter of NATO disappeared : debris found in sea
According to the public tv channel Greek ERT, “a body has also been” discovered ” with debris device “in international waters off the Greek island of Kefalonia”.
April 30, 2020 9h12
Share
A helicopter of NATO disappeared : debris found in sea
Hélène Colliopoulou
Agence France-Presse
Share
ATHENS — the remnants Of a canadian helicopter disappeared Wednesday evening during a surveillance operation of NATO were found in the Ionian sea between Greece and Italy, a-t-on learned from the Greek army.
Six people were aboard this helicopter of the canadian forces, said an official of the general staff, who requested anonymity.
“Of debris were found in the control area and the intervention of Italy in the Ionian sea and “Greece has sent a helicopter of the navy to participate in the rescue operation”, he indicated this responsible.
This operation of search and rescue is “co-ordinated by the marine rescue centre Italian”, said the general staff Greek in a press release.
“Following a request from the Italian authorities,” a helicopter, “the navy of the Greek war of with four members of the crew and a rescuer” took off Thursday at 6: 30 am (local time).
This device is part of “operation search and rescue off the coast of the island (Greek) Cephalonia, and in the area of control of Rome after the crash at sea of a helicopter from the canadian forces,” said the staff.
It will be enhanced from 17: 30 (local time) by “a C-130 aircraft of the air force’s”Greek.
The military command of NATO, established at Mons in Belgium, confirmed on Wednesday evening “the disappearance of a helicopter, prior to the confirmation “of the crash of the helicopter Cyclone Sikorsky CH-148” in a press release Thursday.
“This helicopter, which is based on the canadian frigate Fredericton, crashed while it was operating off the coast, between Greece and Italy, on 29 April 2020”.
A body found according to the ERT
According to the colonel Juanita Chang, as quoted in this communiqué of the north atlantic Alliance, “operation research is assisted by forces of the Greek, Italian, Turkish, and United States”.
“A body has also been” discovered ” with debris device “in international waters off the Greek island of Kefalonia”, has announced on public tv the Greek ERT.
But the source Greek military has not confirmed this information.
For its part, NATO said that “details of the crew of the helicopter will be published in accordance with national procedures”. As a general rule, it is the responsibility of the countries to which nationals of potential victims to publish this information.
The canadian armed Forces announced that they have contacted “all the direct members of the family of those who were on board” the device “involved in an accident in the Mediterranean sea,” according to a message posted on Twitter on Thursday morning, however, without the announce of the victims.
The FCC confirm that we have contacted all the main members of the families of members who were aboard the helicopter CH-148 Cyclone is involved in an accident in the Mediterranean sea. pic.twitter.com/3q7QZW4f9P
— Operations of the canadian armed Forces (@operationsFC) April 30, 2020
They had indicated the previous day that the helicopter, a CH-148 Cyclone, deployed aboard the frigate HMCS Fredericton, “had been lost while he was participating in exercises with allied members near Greece”, in a previous message published on Facebook and Twitter.
The frigate and the helicopter were deployed from January 20, 2020, according to the website of the canadian department of Defence.
According to Juanita Chang, “the frigate HMCS Fredericton is a marine unit of NATO, which had sailed recently from the naval base of Souda, situated on the Greek island of Crete”.
This unit took part in “military exercises with forces of the Turkish navy, and then with those of the Greek navy last week”.