A hit and grabs two young women on the rue Sainte-Catherine

August 8, 2020 18h29

Henri Ouellette-Vézina

The Press

A young man of 22 years who has lured two young women on a terrace of the rue Sainte-Catherine, before continuing his way, was arrested Saturday afternoon by the police authorities. He is expected to face several charges, including hit and run causing injury.

“According to our information, the driver was possibly impaired at the time of the facts,” says the spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), Raphael Bergeron. It was not, however, able to confirm whether it is alcohol or drugs.

The two women, who are in their twenties, have been transported to a hospital to undergo examinations.

The canadian Press, Graham Hughes

They are agents of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) that have given his arrest late Saturday afternoon, barely a few hours after the initial collision. It occurred a little before 15 a.m. to the height of the Crescent street on the Sainte-Catherine street, which is entirely piétonnisée in the sector.

The two women, who are in their twenties, have been transported to a hospital to undergo examinations. “We talk about injuries all minor at the bottom of the body, not putting their lives in danger,” said Mr. Bergeron, who adds that no other person would have been injured.

Le Soleil

