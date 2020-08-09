A hit and grabs two young women on the rue Sainte-Catherine
Henri Ouellette-Vézina
The Press
A young man of 22 years who has lured two young women on a terrace of the rue Sainte-Catherine, before continuing his way, was arrested Saturday afternoon by the police authorities. He is expected to face several charges, including hit and run causing injury.
“According to our information, the driver was possibly impaired at the time of the facts,” says the spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), Raphael Bergeron. It was not, however, able to confirm whether it is alcohol or drugs.