A hit takes flight after a collision with a motorcycle in Limoilou
August 2, 2020 23h03
Émilie Pelletier
The Sun
A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening, at the corner of the rue Sainte-Anne and avenue Mailloux, in Limoilou. The motorist at fault has fled.
The Service de police de la ville de Québec (SPVQ) is actively searching for the driver who would have hit on his vehicle, a motorcyclist in his sixties. The events occurred around 18h.
“Depending on the version credible witnesses on the scene, the motorcycle was on Sainte-Anne to the west and the driver of the vehicle would have burned out the red light on Mailloux in the south direction,” explains Vincent Boies, a lieutenant in the SPVQ.
After the incident, the hit and would have made a half-turn before fleeing aboard his Hyundai Santa Fe black color”about 10 years of age”. Damage would be apparent at the rear of the vehicle, said lieutenant Boies.
The motorcyclist was ejected under the force of the impact. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of “serious injuries at the bottom of the body”. No one is concerned, however, not for his life.