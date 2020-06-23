A Hollywood producer accused of rape and sexual harassment heard by the police
53-year-old, the producer, David Guillod has surrendered to authorities in Santa Barbara, California. He denies being guilty.
22 June 2020 20h22
Updated at 23h03
LOS ANGELES — A Hollywood producer and agent to the stars, David Guillod, has been indicted for sexual harassment, kidnapping and rape, accused by four women, according to the american justice on Monday.
53-year-old, the producer of the movies Atomic Blonde (2017) and Tyler Rake (2020) is to be handed over to the authorities of Santa Barbara, California. He denies being guilty.
According to the Los Angeles Times, he was indicted for rape and sexual harassment, in any of the three circumstances distinct dating back to 2012.
“Mr. Guillod has been slandered for eight years without the opportunity to respond under oath to his accusers,” said his lawyer, Philip Cohen, in a statement to AFP. “He is eager to wash its name in an appropriate context”, he added.
The prosecutor’s office of Santa Barbara, in charge of the case with attorneys for the county of Los Angeles, did not immediately respond to requests from AFP.
David Guillod was first accused by actress Jessica Barth (in the distribution of the film Ted), who claims that the producer had drugged and sexually assaulted at a meeting in 2012.
The Los Angeles police department had investigated, but closed the case two years later.
In the wake of the anti-harassment #MeToo, Jessica Barth had made public its charges, after a woman was contacted, she said, with a similar story.
Two other women, anonymous, accuse the producer, including one of rape in December 2014, according to the Los Angeles Times.
“We think that the pooling of these cases, and its timing is suspicious,” said the lawyer of the producer. Mr. Guillod had cooperated with the justice, and emails and texts “show a story very different than that which is told”, he said.