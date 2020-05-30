A humpback whale spotted in Montreal
Photo: Alexander Shields The Archives The Duty
A humpback whale, here seen in 2017 in the Gulf of St. Lawrence
The humpback whale, which dates back to currently the Saint-Lawrence river is made this Saturday morning in Montreal. This is the first time that such an animal can be observed in the region.
The animal, which normally lives in the estuary and gulf of St. Lawrence, was around 11: 00 this Saturday morning just east of the Jacques Cartier bridge, has found The Duty.
Specialists follow the progress of the whale, which is normally observed frequently by the cruise lines in the region of Tadoussac.
The humpback whale is an animal that can measure up to 15 meters at adult age, for a weight of over 30 tons. That which is now in Montreal had been seen earlier this week in the area of Quebec and Three-Rivers and Reluctantly.
For the moment, little is known about this whale, who has come up the St. Lawrence without stopping for the last few days. It has not been identified by researchers studying the species and which take a “catalog” of whales photo-identified.
The humpback whale does not usually live in fresh water. This species is, however, accustomed to travel large distances without feeding, particularly during migration.
If it is impossible to predict what the animal in the course of the next few hours and next few days, a shift of such a cetacean is next to impossible.
This is not the first time that a marine mammal that is lost ends up in Montreal. In 2012, a beluga whale was even found in the Old Port. Cases of seals lost are also frequently reported. But never a cetacean as large, does come up the St. Lawrence to Montreal.
Other details will follow.