A hundred new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec

| July 13, 2020 | Health | No Comments

Une centaine de nouveaux cas de COVID-19 au Québec

Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
Citizens line up to test the COVID-19 in Montreal, Sunday.

According to the data of the ministry of Health published on Monday, the authorities have identified 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, for a total of 56 621 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The balance sheet is also increased to a new death. It is regretted that up to now the death of 5628 people due to the virus.

The situation continues to improve in hospitals where there were 305 hiv-infected patients, a decrease of one. One more person was nonetheless in the icu, or 21.

Other details will follow.

