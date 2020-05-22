A hybrid model for post-secondary institutions in the fall in Ontario?
The minister of Colleges and Universities of Ontario, Ross Romano.
21 may 2020 14: 40
Updated at 18h20
Émilie Pelletier
Even if it is impossible for the moment to know if the dust raised by the COVID-19 will be sufficiently settled for a return to classes post-secondary institutions in the fall, the ontario government ” hope for the best and prepares for the worst “.
It is the state of mind in which the minister of Colleges and Universities, Ross Romano.
His ministry is to the drawing board now to prepare for his plan to return to school in post-secondary institutions in the province.
Mr. Romano indicated that his government is interested in a hybrid model, where there would be some courses offered in the classroom, and other, online.
Since the beginning of the crisis, the university courses and examinations are offered online only in Ontario.
Ford wants Ontario to discover the vaccine against the COVID-19
The minister Romano was present to talk about the 15 projects that were “viable and promising” who have been chosen to receive funding from the Fund for research for rapid intervention against the COVID-19.
These projects will be used to develop a vaccine and new screening techniques.
The prime minister, Doug Ford has shared its desire to see Ontario become the first to discover a vaccine against the coronavirus.
The minister of Colleges and Universities has announced that $ 7.2 million have been awarded so far, and that this is only the first of a series of announcements in this direction.
The funds for the research against the COVID-19 totals a amount of $ 20 million.