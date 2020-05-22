A hybrid model for post-secondary institutions in the fall in Ontario?

The minister of Colleges and Universities of Ontario, Ross Romano.

21 may 2020 14: 40

Updated at 18h20

Émilie Pelletier

Émilie Pelletier

Even if it is impossible for the moment to know if the dust raised by the COVID-19 will be sufficiently settled for a return to classes post-secondary institutions in the fall, the ontario government ” hope for the best and prepares for the worst “.

It is the state of mind in which the minister of Colleges and Universities, Ross Romano.

His ministry is to the drawing board now to prepare for his plan to return to school in post-secondary institutions in the province.

Mr. Romano indicated that his government is interested in a hybrid model, where there would be some courses offered in the classroom, and other, online.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the university courses and examinations are offered online only in Ontario.

Ford wants Ontario to discover the vaccine against the COVID-19

The minister Romano was present to talk about the 15 projects that were “viable and promising” who have been chosen to receive funding from the Fund for research for rapid intervention against the COVID-19.

These projects will be used to develop a vaccine and new screening techniques.

The prime minister, Doug Ford has shared its desire to see Ontario become the first to discover a vaccine against the coronavirus.

The minister of Colleges and Universities has announced that $ 7.2 million have been awarded so far, and that this is only the first of a series of announcements in this direction.

The funds for the research against the COVID-19 totals a amount of $ 20 million.

The premier, Doug Ford

The canadian Press

Tests are always insufficient

Since the beginning of the crisis, Ontario has never managed to reach its target of the number of tests in the time provided.

The province has made 10 506 tests Wednesday, up from the previous day. However, the target province is currently 16 000 daily tests. The Ontario laboratories have the capacity to analyse 20 000 tests per day.

On Thursday, Doug Ford had shared his frustration, given that the screening is still insufficient, in his opinion. “As you can see, I’m a little pissed today “, he admitted.

He repeated that he will not cease to push the offices of regional health to continue the screening. “I’ll be like a gorilla to 800 pounds on their back. “

The government Ford is currently preparing a plan for random testing, which will include truck drivers, teachers and staff in child care centres, among others.

The case of COVID-19 in Ontario, by the numbers

Ontario has registered 413 new cases of COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday. This is the second time this week that the number of new cases exceeds the mark of 400.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Ontario is now a 24-187.

All in all, the province regrets 1 993 deaths, of which 1 242 residents and four employees of nursing homes long-term.

  • 76,5 % are cured

  • 984 hospitalizations

  • 155 to the intensive care unit

  • 117 under respirator

Le Soleil

