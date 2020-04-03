A journey of a deaf beauty
Photo: Nina Konjini / Svetla Atanasova
It is in the depth, and therefore in the multiple layers of its choreographic language, that operates with elegance and subtlety the proposal of José Navas, in a work of plans, which reveals all the beauty of the “winter Journey”.
To dare to take on arm-the body-the complete Winterreise of Schubert, to tackle such a masterpiece musical, self-sufficient, and decide to dance, it must be moved by a certain megalomania, if not by the simple taste of the beautiful.
Talk of beauty today is not an obvious thing, and may even seem misplaced, if not absolutely bourgeois, or seen as a concern that is little adequate to the outskirts of this frail decade. Except, perhaps, if we refer to fragments of Victor Hugo when he wrote, in Usefulness of the beautiful : “Who said nice work said work deep […] The double fund of the Beautiful are innumerable. “It is precisely in this place, in the depth, and therefore in the multiple layers of its choreographic language, that operates with elegance and subtlety the proposal of José Navas, in a work of plans, which reveals all the beauty of the winter Journey.
Even if the choreographer is the only dancer on stage, first of all, remember that it is not a solo, but a trio, as are also present in the continuous pianist Francis Perron, and the tenor Jacques-Olivier Chartier. All three interpret Winterreise by Schubert with the same intensity. In fact, we could even speak of a quartet, as the presence of the light of Marc Parent is part of the dimension multisensory room.
Stay in music
José Navas does not simply dance to the music in the mode of a merger or a convergence where each note, each phrase, would be translated into movement. If this type of union is always enjoyable to the eye, although other reports to the musicality, less visible at first, as you weave in as you go.
The creator and dancer is working just as the interval that the vacuum. He dances between the notes, anticipates a lied by a movement or a breath, taking on the upbeat, or prolongs, continues or amplifies the movement in the short silences. Sometimes, we do not know if the sound comes out of the dancer, or the movement, of the voice. If it is the breath of the singer who generates the dance or the dancer, the prosthesis of the pianist. On the occasion, the dancer will be absent while being present, not just through refined light, but also by a desire for erasure, removal of the presence.
These moments spring up imaginary spaces more underground with the appearance of other costumes, other skins, other areas light-generating member of the body than of the choreographic movement. As if, all of a sudden, the dance became the blade of the bottom of the rest, the condition of possibility of the music.
By the choice of the relationship between music, the singing, the dance and the light, it emerges from this project at the time of the decency and the lavishness in the face of a music of Schubert yet loaded in minor keys, arousing our emotion. But where we are back as the writing of the Winterreise of Navas, it is in the perception of time and space, more precisely in the impression that time is space, and vice versa. A journey of a deaf beauty.
Winterreise
Choreography and interpretation : José Navas. Pianist : Francis Perron. Tenor : Jacques-Olivier Chartier. Lighting : Marc Parent. In the Fifth room until 22 February, a 20-h.