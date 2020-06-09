A jury of peers refuse the grant on the Green Curtain
The decision of the Council of arts of Canada not to grant operating grant at the Theatre du Rideau Vert has been rendered by a jury of peers.
This decision, therefore, can not be cancelled, despite the letter of protest, with 200 names of personalities from the arts community in and signed by the artistic director of the Rideau Vert, Denise Filiatrault, published in Le Devoir on Monday.
“There is something that does not convince the jury, either in their way of explaining their project, in their proposal,” said the president of the Canada Council for the arts, Simon Brault.
The juries that determine the allocation of these grants change each year, ” he said. They evaluate the grant applications to the operation according to three criteria, the financial situation of the organization, the artistic merit of the programming and involvement in the community, in terms of inclusion, for example.
However, Mr. Brault acknowledged, the Théâtre du Rideau Vert is in excellent financial health. This was not the case when the Canada Council for the arts has reduced for the first time in its operating grant.
“In 2008, there has been a cut, they had big financial problems,” said Mr. Brault, which is no longer the case today. It is, therefore, in connection with the other two criteria it is necessary to seek the explanation for the rejection of the nomination of the Green Curtain to these grants.
“It is a question of assessment, said Mr. Brault. I am not in the halls of a jury and I can not communicate the discussions of the jury. […] Once the classification is made, the decision falls. I understand that they are disappointed. “
According to Mr. Brault, the size of the theatre is not taken into consideration during the assessment of applications. “There are theaters much bigger than the Green Curtain, which did not have operating grant. “He added that the selection seems to have been made” in the standards “and that the jury” was clear ” in its choice.
However, he said, the Théâtre du Rideau Vert could, however, “appeal” this decision.
Situation ” untenable “
Céline Marcotte, director-general of the Green Curtain, called the situation” untenable “. “It is the 7th refusal in ten years,” she said, while the ” Green Curtain is going very well, that he has resumed his position of artistic and financial health “.
Denise Filiatrault explains all the more evil, the rejection of the Green Curtain for this application, that it was first required to claim the award of two grants per project, that the Green Curtain was obtained.
“There is a lot of competition for these grants, explains for its part, Simon Brault.
According to Ms. Marcotte, an operating grant would allow the directors to invest more in the media, for example. “We have not increased our budgets for decor for years,” she continued.
At the present time, 16 to 20% of the budget of the Théâtre du Rideau Vert comes from public subsidies, 50 % of its revenue from ticketing and the rest is collected from private sponsors.
The Theatre du Rideau Vert was founded in 1948, was the first French-language theatre professional in Canada.