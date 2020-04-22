A lack of 54 million for Hydro-Québec
Photo: Catherine Legault Duty
The lifestyle changes caused by the sars coronavirus resulted in an increase of the residential consumption of 0.94%.
The expansion of the pandemic and the break of québec’s economy, causing a shortfall of $ 54 million for Hydro-Québec.
Hydro-Quebec sales to $ 54 million the total impact of the pandemic on its income for the period 13 march to 16 April. More in detail, the lifestyle changes caused by the sars coronavirus resulted in an increase of the residential consumption of 0.94 %, but by a decrease in commercial consumption, 12.16 %, and industrial consumption of 5.34 %.
“In total, the electricity consumption has decreased by 4,69 % to all our customers for the period from march 13 to April 16, inclusive, and this reduction translates into a decrease of electricity sales in Québec of approximately $ 54 million,” said Cendrix Bouchard, communications advisor at Hydro-Québec.
This variation is measured relative to the forecast Hydro filed with the Régie de l’énergie in its procurement plan. One speaks therefore of a decrease in the anticipated sales and not a loss, taking care to add.
Commenting on the moderate increase in residential consumption, Cendrix Bouchard reminds us that the month of march has been relatively hot compared to normal and heating account for about 55% of the total invoice.