Mexico is close to surpassing the 100,000 death mark from coronavirus by the end of the year, after more than 28,000 cases and almost 2,800 deaths were suddenly added today, amid alarming forecasts and severe criticism of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“The change in methodology basically what it does is increase the number of criteria for a patient to become suspected of having coronavirus, which is positive, ” explained today Dr. Xavier Tello , analyst and adviser on health policies, noting that This new form of measurement will also help “we know who did die of Covid-19 and that there are more candidates for the PCR test but, even so, we lack a lot of information .”

Mexico is the fourth country in the world with the most deaths in the pandemic, adding 81,877 , only behind the United States, Brazil and India , and the ninth in number of infected, with 789,780, one notch below Argentina , which presents 809,000 cases.

Yesterday, the Mexican Ministry of Health announced a new operational definition that broadens the considerations of confirmed cases, for which 28,115 new infections and 2,789 more deaths were counted than the previous day , according to the definition of laboratory-confirmed cases that was used. since the beginning of the pandemic, local media and the Télam news agency cited. “The fact that after this change the cases begin to be re-accounted for is something that should have been announced first so that there would be no errors in communication and that there would be no misinterpretations,” Tello assessed.

This could lead to a more realistic vision of the number of cases and deaths , since since the detection of the first contagion on February 27, the health authorities refused to carry out massive tests and Mexico continues to be one of the OECD countries that applies the least test , so the official records were questioned over and over again.

Hugo López-Gatell , Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, reiterated today that Mexico is in week nine of reducing the level of infections and “possibly this trend will be confirmed for a tenth week in that condition.”

However, for Tello the change in methodology shows that “what we are experiencing is a pandemic that has not had adequate management or the best control .”

Last July, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) of the University of Washington updated its projection of deaths for November 2020 and the estimates showed three possible scenarios: in the best of them, Mexico would accumulate 82,065 deaths by 1 next month. A medium scenario showed about 95,929 deaths and the worst of them estimates 114,820 deaths.

“More than 80,000 people is one of the worst tragedies we have had in this country and it must be understood, this is said easy but we have never really had a catastrophe of this size, ” said Tello, who wondered “how is it possible that thousands of people continue to die and continue to say that we are on the right track? ”