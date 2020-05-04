A lifeless body found in a building of Sainte-Foy
The lifeless body of a man was found in a housing of the street Béloeil in Sainte-Foy
4 may 2020 11: 33
Updated at 13: 10
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The police Department of the City of Quebec has erected a security perimeter on the street Béloeil in Sainte-Foy in Québec, the agents investigate the suspicious death of a man in his fifties.
The victim was found in a housing sector. A citizen contacted police at 8: 50am Monday morning about the event.
Upon their arrival, officers quickly found the death of the victim.
Investigators try to shed light on events, the module of major crimes is on-site, as well as the canine unit and forensic identification.
Few details are known for now, many people are currently faced by the agents. We want to know whether there has been a criminal offence in the folder.
