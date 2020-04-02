A limousine on the basis of the plane put up for sale in the USA
A former business jet, the Learjet was equipped with 28-inch wheels and an 8.1-liter eight-cylinder GM motor.
In the USA the limo, which was built on the basis of a business jet Learjet, was put up for auction. As reported by Motor1, bidding will begin at the end of June. It is expected that the car will go under the hammer not less than than $ 200,000.
The unusual car was presented in 2018. Its development took about two years. Aircraft building is equipped with 28-inch wheels and an 8.1-liter eight-cylinder GM motor.
It is alleged that the limo can accommodate 18 passengers. Machine weight is around 5 tons. To get to the salon unusual vehicles by using a special ladder. The limo is equipped with a display for passengers, a premium sound system and leather seats.
