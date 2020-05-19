A lioness of the theatre shuts down
Photo: Jacques Grenier On Duty
Michelle Rossignol, who played Root, Chekhov, Claudel, defended with passion many of the pieces in the québec repertoire, often from their inception.
We are talking about a slaughter among the ladies of the scene in Quebec. After Renée Claude and Monique Mercure, it is the wife of theatre Michelle Rossignol, who comes to fall, at the age of 80, carried away by the cancer. New immense loss coming to shake our boards and our screens.
Like Monique Mercure, Michelle Nightingale was a woman of strong personality who rip up the boards. It will have just as much that she drew great roles in the repertoire of Michel Tremblay, playing the scene in 1971 the rebellious Pierrette Guérin, one of the striking sisters-in-law. Michelle Rossignol was an immortal Carmen, a singer of western ardor of the Saint Carmen of the Main by Tremblay chez Jean-Duceppe in 1976, a play adapted for television by André Brassard, four years later.
The tele-theaters of that era remember the actress. Michelle Rossignol was already noticed in 1957 for his charisma in A simple soldier ) by Marcel Dubé. His mane of red hair, his temperament energetic, his voice hoarse, and his thirst for excess, marked the theatre, television and cinema, who have not forgotten his claw of lioness.
Learning that Montreal had been typical of the time, with training during the 1950s, as much in Montreal (at the School of the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde) in Paris, with Tania f. balashova. It would quickly radiate everywhere, the theater, and on screens, at a time when Quebec is reinvented in the exaltation of actors free to have fun at their own discretion. Later becoming a director of top flight, who headed the Theatre today from 1988 to 1998. This institution, the woman of fire had done out of his shed on Papineau to deliver it to the world, rue Saint-Denis, in the vast premises today, with all the regard due to his rank. Enamored of transmission, she had taught at the national theatre School from 1971 to 1986. A slew of honours, including the Order of Canada and the Ordre national du Québec, will have marked its course.
Quebec and women in majesty
Michelle Rossignol, who played Root, Chekhov, Claudel, defended with passion many of the pieces in the québec repertoire, often from their inception. Of Beaux dimanches, Marcel Dubé, in the skin of a rebellious daughter who confronts his parents (Janine Sutto et Jean Duceppe) to her role in oranges are green, the exploréen Claude Gauvreau, launched in TNM under the baton of Jean-Pierre Ronfard, in 1972. His incarnation incandescent madame Fryers, old actress generous in Bob, René-Daniel Dubois, directed by René-Richard Cyr — summit in 2008 of the program of the 40th anniversary of the Theatre of today, she spoke of him as one of the greatest roles of his career. In 2006, Usine C and then on tour, we had to participate in the show choir as it is under the direction of Brigitte Haentjens, poetic text by Louise Dupré.
The interpreter Veronica O’neill of the Ladies of the heart, a soap opera of Lise Payette, then in his retinue, A sign of fire, had already brought great roles on the small screen, and, from the very infancy of this medium. His character of Gypsy in The Occurring, adapted in 1960 from the work of Germaine Guèvremont, had earned him a best performance award.
The staging, Michelle Nightingale made his mark brilliant, pushing many to the theatre in the female, armed with his beliefs of libertarians. The saga of the chickens, of Jovette Marchessault at the TNM in 1981 will be remembered. Its creation — and the interpretation of the title role — from The skin of Elisa, by Carole Fréchette, in the Theatre of today in 1998, as one of the Divine, Denise Pelletier, two years earlier, as well.
Michelle Rossignol has prevailed often to the québec cinema. She had played the role of the woman, stamped on the sides of Guy Sanche in Dust over the city, Arthur Lamothe, adapted from the novel by André Langevin in 1968. Moviegoers have found among the 24 waitresssin Françoise Durocher, waitress, served by the duo of Tremblay-Cuff to the screen in 1972. Tandem back in the scene in It was a time in the East a year later. In midlife, by Anne Claire Poirier in 1982, addressing a reunion of old friends, Michelle Rossignol gave such a reply to Monique Mercure, with which it shared a very often poster. It has just preceded in death, to the great grief of the theatre, very unhappy these days.