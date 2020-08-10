A little girl of 4 years sought to Shannon

Une fillette de 4 ans recherchée à Shannon

Une fillette de 4 ans recherchée à Shannon

The little girl of 4 and a half years old missing since approximately 17h Sunday.

August 9, 2020 20h38

Updated at 22h23

A little girl of 4 years sought to Shannon

Une fillette de 4 ans recherchée à Shannon

Une fillette de 4 ans recherchée à Shannon

Émilie Pelletier

The Sun

A little girl of 4 and a half years missing in Shannon since Sunday evening. A police operation is ongoing and we request the assistance of the public to find her.

According to the information of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Leah Fiset has been missing since 17, about.

The police operation takes place in the vicinity of the street Donaldson, Shannon, in the MRC of la Jacques-Cartier.

“The girl would wear a grey coat with stripes fluorescent yellow. It measures about 2 foot and a half (0.75 m) her hair is chestnut brown and the blue eyes,” says SQ.

More details to come…

Le Soleil

