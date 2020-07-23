A little girl of 6 years old injured by weapon hits blanche à Montréal
The incident occurred in a housing of the rue Desautels, near the corner of rue Hochelaga, at Montreal, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday.
July 23, 2020 10h41
Updated at 11h09
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – A little girl 6-year-old remained in a critical condition in the hospital in the late morning, Thursday, after having been found injured a few hours earlier by blows of a knife in a housing of the east end of Montreal.
When arriving in the accommodation located on the rue Desautels, the police have found a lady 36 years of age, the mother of the little girl. She was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
When his state of health allows, she will be interviewed by the police.
The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) has been notified of the event at about 3: 00 by a phone call housed at the central 911 of unknown origin.
The SPVM has erected a security perimeter around the residential building in order to allow its investigators and forensic identification officers to undertake the site analysis.
Several hours later, the street Desautels remained closed to traffic between Hochelaga street and the avenue Pierre-de-Coubertin.