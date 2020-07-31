A live concert with Yannick Nézet-Séguin… on the piano!
Benefits of musicians such as the paniste Yannick Nézet-Séguin (photo) will prevail gently mobs, even at a distance, then they will be broadcast live on the web.
Share
July 30, 2020
Updated on July 31, 2020 at 8h47
Share
A live concert with Yannick Nézet-Séguin… on the piano!
Leah Harvey
The Sun
Under a cool breeze, along the river, le Domaine Forget de Charlevoix invites all lovers of classical music to take a break and enjoy the third and final event in its series Concerts Escape. Broadcast live on the web, August 2, from 17h, the performances of musicians such as Yannick Nézet-Séguin (piano) and Kerson Leong (violin) will prevail slowly the crowds, even at a distance.
In addition to these, Yukari Cousineau (violin), Pierre Tourville (alto) and Vincent Bergeron (cello) will perform on the stage of the Domaine Forget. A concert of the violinist Kerson Leong, registered at the Church of Saint-Irénée, will also be broadcast.
The five artists will perform chamber music in which each part is dedicated to a musician. “These are opportunities that are quite rare for me, to put myself at the piano and play with musicians who are also my friends. These are mostly members of the Orchestre métropolitain and also Kerson Leong, who was our artist-in-residence last year,” says Yannick Nézet-Séguin, for which this delivery virtual is also a chance to practice his art in spite of the pandemic and the many concerts to be cancelled.
“The main dish” of the show will be composed of the Quintet for piano and strings of Johannes Brahms, a German composer. A classic work, very dear to Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who plays the always : “This is one of my favorite pieces that I like to revisit at regular intervals. For this time, it’s been three days that we are in the Field.”
“We had the opportunity to really work in detail, further into the room without the constraints of the fast life where one must be productive at any minute. It did us good to stop with the nature and take the time to do things right. ”
—
Yannick Nézet-Séguin
The man, as we see, most of the time with his hat of director of the Orchestre Métropolitain of Montreal, the Rotterdam philharmonic Orchestra and the philharmonic Orchestra of London, is delighted to be able to time a show, to return his very first hat of a pianist.
“I’ve never stopped playing, but, today, I am often several months or even a year, without having the time to touch the piano. This is not recommended ! Normally, I should stay more in shape, he spontaneously as an aside. But, precisely, in the last few months, playing the piano more regularly has brought me a lot. Instead of being on a podium and give indications to the others, I was able to be among the other and produce the sound myself, it is very satisfying”, he says, while telling that, during his studies, the piano was, for him, as the instrument which would lead him to his future career as a conductor.
Like the first two concerts, Françoise Davoine, a radio announcer for Radio-Canada and a passionate fan of classical music, will host the show composed of musical performances live as well as exclusive interviews.
The digital, a friend complementary
In the meantime that the health rules are relaxed again, the conductor believes that it is necessary to record the shows in real rooms before releasing them on the web.
“I think that to make a transition [between home videos and live performances in the dining room] with exclusive content, saved in excellent conditions with visual and audio, […] it can give you something that you can’t have it when it is [physically] in a concert hall. It can give the impression of strolling around musicians, to be closer to the instruments, to see different angles or to hear more close,” says Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who, however, argues that the digital will never replace live performances.
Especially not in a room like that of Charlevoix : “The Domaine Forget de Charlevoix, this is obviously one of our crown jewels in Quebec. It is a concert hall with one of the most beautiful acoustic. It is a magical place.”