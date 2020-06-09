A man dies after the crash of his motor to Montmagny
The tragedy happened shortly before 19: 15 when a man of fifty years would have lost control of the paramotor he was flying, soon after take-off.
June 8, 2020 23h07
The canadian Press
A pilot of a paramotor has lost the life after the crash of his aircraft Monday evening at Montmagny, in Chaudière-Appalaches.
The man crashed in a field on the south side of the boulevard Taché and the machine caught fire.
The death of the driver has been found on the site.
The investigation was entrusted to the service of the major crimes of the SQ. The Office of the transportation safety board of Canada (TSB) has been notified.