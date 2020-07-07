A man dies in an accident of farm machinery in Saint-Jean-Port-Joli
July 7, 2020 10: 25 am
Marc Allard
The Sun
A man in his sixties has died following an accident with an agricultural machine, on Monday evening, Saint-Jean-Port-Joli.
To 22: 30, the Sûreté du Québec was called on agricultural land located on the avenue de Gaspé Is for a man found dead following a traffic accident involving a combine harvester.
“According to information we have, there would in all likelihood be no criminal element in this accident, and unfortunate”, said sergeant Claude Denis of the Sûreté du Québec.
The coroner’s office will make inquiry to better understand the circumstances of the death.
The identity of the victim has not been unveiled.
After the death of four members of a family who have been ejected from the shovel of a tractor, Wednesday, at Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, in Montérégie, in the death of the sexagenarian of Saint-Jean-Port-Joli reminded once again about the dangers of farm machinery.
In Quebec, the agricultural machinery is involved in the majority of deaths on farms. According to a study by the national Institute of public health of Quebec, between 2000 and 2013, 181 deaths due to trauma related to the agricultural environment have been listed, 130 of which involved farm machinery.