A man disappears in the waters of the Jacques-Cartier river in Shannon

| July 10, 2020 | News | No Comments

Un homme disparaît dans les eaux de la rivière Jacques-Cartier à Shannon

Un homme disparaît dans les eaux de la rivière Jacques-Cartier à Shannon

A man has been swept away by the waters of the Jacques-Cartier river, Friday afternoon, at Shannon.

Share

July 10, 2020 19: 14

Share

A man disappears in the waters of the Jacques-Cartier river in Shannon

The canadian Press

SHANNON — One man was swept away by the waters of the Jacques-Cartier river, Friday afternoon, at Shannon, near Quebec city.

It was at the edge of the water with relatives when he ventured into the river.

The people who accompanied him had tried to help him, but unfortunately, the current prevailed, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

First aid teams were on the scene late Friday afternoon to try to recover the man.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *