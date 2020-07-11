A man disappears in the waters of the Jacques-Cartier river in Shannon
A man has been swept away by the waters of the Jacques-Cartier river, Friday afternoon, at Shannon.
The canadian Press
SHANNON — One man was swept away by the waters of the Jacques-Cartier river, Friday afternoon, at Shannon, near Quebec city.
It was at the edge of the water with relatives when he ventured into the river.
The people who accompanied him had tried to help him, but unfortunately, the current prevailed, according to the Sûreté du Québec.
First aid teams were on the scene late Friday afternoon to try to recover the man.