A man in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures dies in an accident of mountain BIKING in the Bas-Saint-Laurent
July 27, 2020
Updated on July 28, 2020 at 10h37
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
A young man from Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures has died in an accident, all-terrain vehicles in Saint-Octave-de-Métis, Bas-Saint-Laurent, in the late afternoon on Monday.
Thomas Bujold-Pelletier was 22 years of age.
The tragedy happened to 16.25 in the rank of Cabot D. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is reached for a sheer all-terrain vehicle-style “coast-to-coast”.
The SQ reports that the driver of the ATV was following a group of friends on a motorcycle before losing control and rolling in an attempt to overcome. The mountain BIKE was found on the young man, but the latter has been reached by the group of friends before the arrival of relief.
The driver and the passenger were transported to the hospital. In spite of the maneuvers of resuscitation, the death of Mr. Bujold-Pelletier has been found once, at the hospital. The passenger survived with minor injuries.
The two passengers on the ATV were wearing a helmet.