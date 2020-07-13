A man is drowned in the Jacques-Cartier river in Pont-Rouge
According to initial information collected by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the man was bathing in the river Jacques-Cartier “when it has ventured a little too far, and was carried by the current”.
July 12, 2020 22h07
The canadian Press
A man drowned late Sunday afternoon in the area of the Pebble beach of Pont-Rouge, west of Quebec city.
There were a number of bathers on site during the event to the arrival of the first responding a little after 17h.
After having been removed from the water in cardio-respiratory arrest, manoeuvres of resuscitation have been performed on the man and he was then transported to the hospital.
The man, 27-year-old native of Quebec city, is believed to have spent several minutes under water.
His death was confirmed at the hospital.
The victim does not appear to have been careless behavior according to the Sûreté du Québec.
An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the drowning.