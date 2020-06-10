A man killed by a bull in the Bas-Saint-Laurent
Share
10 June 2020 13h52
Updated at 14h28
Share
A man killed by a bull in the Bas-Saint-Laurent
The canadian Press
MOUNT CARMEL – A man in his fifties died after he was injured by a bull is aggressive to his farm in the Bas-Saint-Laurent.
The sergeant in the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Claude Doiron said that a neighbour came past, and saw the man with no life next to the pen where the bull, Tuesday evening, at Mount Carmel.
First responders were called and tried manoeuvres of resuscitation, but the man died from his injuries.
Mr. Doiron said that the bull was aggressive and that he was killed by a civilian at the request of the police.
He stated that the victim was the owner of the farm and lived there alone.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy and the coroner will also conduct its own investigation.
Mr. Doiron has offered its condolences to the family of the victim, speaking of an event “rare, dramatic, and sad for the family and close friends”.