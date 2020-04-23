A man of 46 years died in an accident mountain BIKING in Stoneham
April 13, 2020 10: 30
Updated at 22h32
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The day of Easter has taken a dark twist on Sunday in Stoneham. A man of 46 has died of his injuries after falling off an all-terrain vehicle on the way to the Perdrière.
The accident occurred after midnight. The agents of the Sûreté du Québec, and first responders were first called to the scene of an accident that would have been a hurt.
“It has fallen to an all-terrain vehicle of the type coast to coast. The man eventually died as a result of his fall, he was the passenger,” said Ann Mathieu, spokesperson for the SQ.
The driver was not injured. The SQ is currently conducting an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident, a team also moved to the scene for a reenactment of the scene.
Special Collaboration Steve Jolicoeur
Le Soleil