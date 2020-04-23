A man of 46 years died in an accident mountain BIKING in Stoneham

| April 23, 2020 | News | No Comments

Un homme de 46 ans meurt dans un accident de VTT à Stoneham

A man of 46 years died in an accident mountain BIKING in Stoneham.

April 13, 2020 10: 30

Updated at 22h32

Share

A man of 46 years died in an accident mountain BIKING in Stoneham

Un homme de 46 ans meurt dans un accident de VTT à Stoneham

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

Share

The day of Easter has taken a dark twist on Sunday in Stoneham. A man of 46 has died of his injuries after falling off an all-terrain vehicle on the way to the Perdrière.

The accident occurred after midnight. The agents of the Sûreté du Québec, and first responders were first called to the scene of an accident that would have been a hurt.

“It has fallen to an all-terrain vehicle of the type coast to coast. The man eventually died as a result of his fall, he was the passenger,” said Ann Mathieu, spokesperson for the SQ.

The driver was not injured. The SQ is currently conducting an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident, a team also moved to the scene for a reenactment of the scene.

Un homme de 46 ans meurt dans un accident de VTT à Stoneham

Special Collaboration Steve Jolicoeur

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *