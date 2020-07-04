A man survives after falling into the river Montmorency, over the course of an argument
During an altercation, a young man fell down a cliff into the river Montmorency.
The canadian Press
An altercation has escalated in the municipality of Boischatel, near Quebec city, to the point where a young man fell down a cliff into the river Montmorency.
Fortunately, the man in his twenties has been rescued by the fire department, but the case could have serious consequences for three other individuals.
The emergency services have been called on to intervene on Friday, to 19 h 30, in the area commonly referred to as the “Rock Plates” by the citizens of Boischatel.
“According to initial information we received, this would be the result of an altercation that a man in his twenties would have fallen of a cliff and it would be found in the river. He was rescued by the fire department of the City of Québec”, said the sergente Beatrice Dorsainville, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
The young man was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, but we aren’t afraid for his life.
“The police have arrested three individuals — two men and a woman — who could be linked to the events,” said the sergente Dorsainville.
They were to be interviewed by investigators.
The investigation was assigned to the investigation section on the major crimes of the Sûreté du Québec.