A man takes it to a safety officer at Maxi in La Tuque
A client who refused to wash his hands, Max tried to take it to a security officer at the end of the month of march.
April 29, 2020 4: 00
Audrey Tremblay
Le Nouvelliste
The Toque — A man of 61-year-old will likely be charged with assault in connection with events that occurred at Maxi in La Tuque at the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19. The man would be taken to a safety officer after he refused to wash the hands before entering the grocery store.
Depending on what The Novelist has been able to learn, the man would have grabbed the complainant by the throat so that she asked him to put disinfectant on hand.
“I confirm to you that a customer who refused to wash hands at the entrance of the store tried to take it to the security guard. This last has not sustained a serious injury and no medical intervention was required”, has confirmed by e-mail the senior director for corporate affairs and communications at Loblaw Québec, Johanne Héroux.
The latter ensures, however, that this type of altercation with a security guard or between the clients is an exception and that “in the vast majority of cases, we can count on the full cooperation of the clients, who are very patient”.
According to our information, the accused is expected to appear in the month of June. By then, he will have to meet certain conditions. It will be forbidden to be at the Max of The Hat and be in the presence of the complainant in this folder.
Last week, an altercation between two men, including a security officer, had also taken place at the supermarket Maxi sector Grand-Mère in Shawinigan. The Sûreté du Québec was called in to intervene on the premises. The two men have been arrested for assault and were released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.
These incidents are not without recalling the altercation at the Wal-Mart of Sherbrooke, between the security agent and a customer. The latter has been accused of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and hit-and-run causing injury.