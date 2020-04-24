A man wanted for assault with injury
21 April 2020 11: 10 am
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
A suspect is wanted by the police of Quebec to be taken to be a woman of 34 years on 7 April, he was accused of assault with injury.
The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) is seeking the assistance of the public and the media to identify the man in the photo and in the video. He would have committed assault in the place of a woman while she was walking on the chemin de la Canardière, near the hospital of the Child Jesus.
The incident occurred on April 7 last, at 16: 42.
The wanted man has white skin and is aged thirty years. He speaks French, 5 p 10 and weighs about 250 lbs. He hair is shaved, he wore short pants, red over dark pants and a hooded sweater beige at the time of the facts.
If any person holds information that would identify this person, you need to dial 911 for an immediate response. To transmit information in a confidential manner, it is possible to do so at (418) 641-AGIR (2447).
The suspect in the white skin, and is aged about 30 years.
