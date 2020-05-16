A man was severely injured in a spinout in the Chaudière-Appalaches
Share
May 16 2020 14: 49
Updated at 15.05
Share
A man was severely injured in a spinout in the Chaudière-Appalaches
The canadian Press
A driver is fighting for his life in hospital after a spinout on the Main street in the small municipality of Saint-Gervais, in the region of Chaudière-Appalaches.
The accident occurred on the stretch of road which also carries the name of route 279, near the intersection with the 4th rank, at around 23: 15 on Friday, said the sergeant Louis-Philippe Bibeau, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
The man lost control of his vehicle in a curve in the road 279 while he was travelling in a northerly direction. His vehicle has done several barrels.
“The driver, who was the sole occupant, was ejected from the cabin,” explained the sergeant Bibeau.
“This is a man in his thirties in the region of Lévis. He was transported to a hospital in the Quebec city region in a state is considered to be critical “, he said.
A police specialist investigation-crash of the SQ is made on the premises.
No hypothesis is ruled out for the time to explain this swerve.