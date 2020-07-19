A man who disappeared into a river to Saint-Alban
A man aged 19 years “missing” following a rafting activity in Saint-Alban, in the RCM of Portneuf.
July 18, 2020
Updated on July 19, 2020 at 9h22
The canadian Press
SAINT-ALBAN — A man aged 19 years “missing” following a rafting activity in Saint-Alban, in the regional county municipality of Portneuf, in the region of the Capitale-Nationale region.
The four people who took part in the activity on a river with the young man have lost sight Saturday at 18h.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has indicated that they have been called on the scene half an hour later.
“The police, the paramedics and the firemen were with boats to try to locate it”, said later in the evening the sergente Beatrice Dorsainville, a spokesman for the SQ.
The research has been suspended for the night, but police plan to deploy divers early Sunday.