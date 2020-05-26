A marine world more quiet
Photo: Alexander Shields The Duty
The noise steadily increases in marine environments, to the point of doubling every 20 years.
The crisis of the COVID-19 is expected to result in a temporary reduction of the noise pollution in marine environments like the St. Lawrence, which could have positive effects on biodiversity, in addition to providing scientists with a unique opportunity to study the consequences of this major problem caused by human activity.
In normal times, the summer period coincides with a marked increase in noise pollution in habitat of the beluga of the St. Lawrence river. In the marine park of Saguenay–Saint-Laurent, the passages of ferries, which are still more numerous, and the business of whale watching multiply the outputs all day. All this without counting the vessels of boaters and the trafficking business which is directly through the marine park.
Outcome : the scientific data demonstrate that the noise may mask the communication capabilities of the beluga more than 50 % of the time during the day, at the mouth of the Saguenay. As the sound is a crucial element for these animals, such a phenomenon up to block the view, but also to remove them the ability to communicate between themselves and find food.
To this we must add the approximately 7000 commercial ships that sail each year on the St. Lawrence river and the noise of the motors can easily be spread in a radius of over 100 km. In short, noise pollution is ubiquitous. And this is without counting the development projects port of the Port of Montreal and Port of Quebec, as well as projects on the Saguenay.
“The St. Lawrence river is a major shipping channel” and “noise introduced by human activity dominates in this seaway,” says Yvan Simard, holder of the research Chair in Fisheries and Oceans Canada in marine acoustics applied to ecosystem research and marine mammals. “This noise interferes with the vital activities of several organisms, not just cetaceans. This is the case, for example, of different species of fish. And it is a global problem. “
A year of ” quiet “
The year 2020 should, however, present a portrait of the situation is far different. “One can imagine that there will be a decrease in noise pollution. In the case of beluga whales, the summer range is likely to be very different. The boat tour will not be in service until at least July 1, and it is not known what will happen thereafter. It is possible that the summer goes by with little or no excursions. So we can predict that the whales will have been more quiet, ” says Robert Michaud, scientific director of Group for research and education on marine mammals (GREMM).
What will be the effect of this has been exceptionally quiet ? “If the current situation is reflected by a significant decrease in ambient noise for the whales, it could increase the reproductive success and diet quality,” said Mr. Michaud, who is studying this species for over 35 years. “Overall, the knowledge on the effect of noise we suggest that the impacts may be positive. The noise interferes with breeding, feeding, communication, orientation, etc It also has an effect on the health, due to the increase of stress in the animals, who may suffer from the impacts of chronic stress. “
The problem is that the noise increases continuously in marine environments, to the point of doubling every 20 years. The researchers who are interested in these ecosystems will therefore have practically never had the opportunity to study the effects of a marked decrease in noise pollution.
Such an analysis has however been undertaken in the wake of the attacks of September 11, 2001, recalls Valeria Vergara, a researcher at the program of conservation of marine mammals of Ocean Wise. The commercial maritime traffic has experienced a decline in temporary, but significant. The researchers at the New England Aquarium were able to see “a significant decrease” of a stress hormone in right whales of the bay of Fundy.
“The whales were far less stressed than normal during these periods of exceptionally calm,” says Ms. Vergara.
It remains to be seen what will be the effects of the crisis on the international shipping. For the moment, a decline of at least 20 % has already been observed on the west coast of canada, in the Vancouver area.
In Quebec, the Port of Montreal is forecasting a decline of 12 % in traffic this year, while the Quebec city note a “slowdown” for some goods. And cruise ships multiply, of course cancellations.
A more accurate portrait of the situation in 2020 will also be established for a good part of the estuary of the St. Lawrence river, through a network of hydrophones that have been installed in the framework of a project led by Yvan Simard and originally intended to analyze the noise in the critical habitat of beluga whales.
For Robert Michaud, there is also an “opportunity outstanding scientific” to enter. The GREMM, where we work for the time to obtain permissions for research work at sea, despite the rules imposed in the context of the pandemic, we hope to be able to “measure the changes” due to the current situation.
“If the data collected in 2020 allowed to verify the assumptions, such as, for example, that exposure to noise has an important effect on the health of the animals and their reproductive success, it would give us an important lever to further the conservation plans that are already on the table. “
Protected areas in the future?
In 2019, the government of Quebec and the federal government have agreed to add no less than 5000 km2 of protected areas in the estuary of the St. Lawrence, and, by the end of 2020.
According to information obtained by Le Devoir, the governments have identified no less than six “areas” in the estuary, as well as an area upstream of the Saguenay river. All of these sectors, which form a frame of protection extending over 5000 km2, would protect the St. Lawrence river, in the region of the eastern tip of île d’orléans up to the Chutes-aux-Outardes, in Côte-Nord, and until downstream of Trois-Pistoles, on the south shore.
This enhancement to a major in the field of preservation of the marine environment of the province, which will also extend to the gulf, should allow Québec to respect its international commitments regarding the protection of marine environments. However, it has not yet been the subject of an official announcement.
In addition to the important habitat for the beluga whale, Quebec and Ottawa have agreed to protect a sector situated in the Haute-Côte-Nord and another located between Matane and Les Méchins on the south shore, in order to “protect” the blue whale and the fin whale. These two cetacean species, the two animals the most impressive on Earth, assiduously attending these sectors because of the strong presence of krill and fish, signs of the great wealth of marine biodiversity.