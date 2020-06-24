A master class for all with Stéphanie-Marie Degand
The violinist and conductor of international reputation, Stéphanie-Marie Degand, will give a master class in line.
The violinist and conductor of international reputation, Stéphanie-Marie Degand, will give a master class course for students of the Faculty of music of Université Laval, who will be open to the public, June 30 from 11am.
If the concerts scheduled for the month of may have been cancelled, les Violons du Roy have wanted to mark the occasion. “This virtual meeting will offer an opportunity for students from the Workshop of baroque music of Laval University to enrich their musical practice, one can read in the press release. For students who are preparing to enter the world of professional music, this contact with a teacher and soloist of the european will come and enrich their artistic vision as well as their technical execution of musical works “.
To participate in the master class as an observer, the public is encouraged to register no later than Friday, 26 June at 12h on the Internet. An initiative that encourages the next generation of music, but which also offers a bit of melody in the lives of our people in this difficult period.
Stéphanie-Marie Degand is a professor of violin at the Conservatoire national supérieur de musique et de danse de Paris. She is also a soloist, conductor and chamber musician. She has performed in many prestigious halls under the direction of, among others, Emmanuel Krivine, François-Xavier Roth, Jérémie Rhorer and Laurence Equilbey.