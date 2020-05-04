A meal in a restaurant for guardian angels
François-Emmanuel Nicol, head of the restaurant The Tanière3
May 3, 2020 4: 00
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The team of the restaurant The Tanière3 has concocted a delicious menu specially for the staff of the intensive care unit of the Centre hospitalier de l’université Laval (CHUL). The time of a meal, the “guardian angels” feel to the restaurant.
It is an initiative that is happening in several hospitals in Québec, the project was launched by MD Financial. In collaboration with Canada’s 100 best, the restaurant Tanière3 was chosen to pamper the personnel of Quebec. The conductor François-Emmanuel Nicol has decided to embark on the project with both feet.
“Md Financial provides a budget of $ 35 per person, for 50 people. But we did not stop there, we want to offer the meals to all the people who work in the icu that day, nurses up to the concierge. No one has ever looked at the costs behind the menu,” says chef.
The restaurant will pay the difference. They will receive the envelope provided by MD Financial and take care of the rest.
“The idea behind the project is to give a good pat on the back for the staff, it is our way to tell them that we appreciate what they do. They will be able to take a break and relax a little with a good meal. ”
François-Emmanuel Nicol
A specially designed menu
It’s not going to without knowing that the icu staff works hard, the restaurant Tanière3, therefore, wanted to concoct a menu at the height of their work, a meal which can give them energy.
“I work with Mathieu Castonguay, it is super turned on in the kitchen and he studied at the university in nutrition. It is necessary to offer comfort, but it also takes the right foods. Food that is too rich in fat, forget it!”
The three-course meal is of course the image of The Tanière3, inspired by the québec terroir.
For entry:
- Beet smoke, ricotta made from buffalo’s, buttons, spruce pickled and petals of coltsfoot (option vegan: The ricotta of buffalo milk is replaced by a fake cheese nut of the heart of the Cap-Tourmente)
Main dish:
- Halibut of the Golf St-Laurent, gnocchi with sweet potatoes, virgin sauce with tomato confit, kale and mushrooms (optional vegan: The halibut is substituted by a ball of cabbage stuffed with lentils, flavoured with garlic confit and the gnocchi are substituted for the cavatelli with mushrooms).
Dessert:
- Foam ginger, fruit northern and crumble of sunflower seeds (available in the same flavors for option vegan).
It is a menu prepared “primarily based ingredients with a low glycemic index, a high content of omega-3 and fibre.” The foods are also reputed as being beneficial for maintaining a good state of mind.
François-Emmanuel Nicol admit that these details come out of her comfort zone, but the challenge is stimulating, and the final result is worth the effort.
Meals delivered hot
With the project comes a great challenge : the meal must be served at the table hot., during the break. Even as François-Emmanuel Nicol will leave its trace in the presentation, everything must be perfect, the staff at the CHUL merit.
“We want to bring happiness! The meal will be perfect on the table. This is a project that allows us to pop a little more, it’s gonna be fun to draw up the flat and we can go through the details.”
MD Financial is coordinating the evening with the CHUL in Quebec, he will notify the restaurant of the date four days in advance, and assist with the transport and service. The famous dinner should be organized soon, next week, believes the head of The Tanière3.
In order to continue its operations during a public health crisis, the restaurant Group The Lair Inc is preparing boxes of meals, they include three-three course meal for two people. The indications are to the inside, to finalize the preparations.
The chefs, therefore, have kept their furnaces open since the closure of the restaurants, but they were very eager to decorate the plates, and prepare the meal from start to finish.
Even as the boxes were a great success, which allows The Tanière3 to offer this magical evening with the help of MD Financial.