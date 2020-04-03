A memorable installation ephemeral reactivated
Photo: Museum of contemporary art of Montreal
Detail of “The Donna Delinquenta” (1987), the duo Fleming-Lapointe
It has marked the spirits for the first time, once. You may be missed, the (re)that is on a wall, on the floor, also. A work history and, behind it, a(e) artist. For this second part of a series of interviews around outstanding works, we are interested in The Donna Delinquenta with Lyne Lapointe.
The binder rings does not fit in one hand. Lyne Lapointe must drop the large book before opening it. She is not looking for a long time : the images of The Donna Delinquenta, the last montreal project that she and Martha Fleming, his companion of old, have made, appear in the first pages.
For fifteen years, Martha Fleming and Lyne Lapointe have formed a duo : les Petites Filles aux allumettes, or simply Fleming-Lapointe. With patience, persuasion (the municipal authorities) and sacrifices, the two women have turned the abandoned buildings into ephemeral works of art With others, such as Pierre Dorion or Betty Goodwin, they have marked the history of the installation in situ.
In Montreal, Fleming-Lapointe was shot in three places : the fire station on the rue Saint-Dominique, near Rachel, a post office, the Notre-Dame street (today, the 1700 La Poste), later renamed the Museum of science by the duo ; and the Corona theatre, a plumber neighbor wanted to shave.
“It was saved from the destruction of these buildings,” says the artist, a great admirer of the manual work and of the objects which cross the time.
It is the Corona that has taken shape, The Donna Delinquenta. It is this intervention, which occurred in the spring of 1987, which opened to Girls to matches the doors of the stranger (New York, Spain, Brazil).
“It was on three levels,” recalls Lyne Lapointe, by describing the pictures. We had great drawings as stage curtains, objects, anamorphosis painted directly on the walls and the stairs. On the scene, we had at least ten works. People were walking around everywhere. The scene became alive. “
The Donna Delinquenta lasted five weeks. You had to be there for the live and the artists are keen to the experience in real time, to the point where taking pictures has been very parsimonious.
Works created at the workshop have survived, some of, purchased, have become museum pieces. A fragment “without title” of The Donna… is part of the exhibition Painting nature with a mirror, currently at the Museum of contemporary art of Montreal (MAC).
Boast margins
Terrée at the end of 15 km of small roads, Lyne Lapointe lives in the majestic surroundings of the Cantons-de-l’est. Far from the hustle city, the frenzy of culture. Always at the margin, even if a montreal gallery peak represents — Roger Bellemare and Christian Lambert. The margins, it is they who have made the reputation of Fleming-Lapointe.
“When we worked in the Petite-Bourgogne [the science Museum], there was still the track of the railroad. This was not yet the condos, she says. The poor are at the bottom of the track, the rich at the top. “Gold,” she said, trusting blindly to his memory, the Museum of science attracted more people than the expo concurrent Bouguereau, at the Musée des beaux-arts.
In the edition of Parachute in the fall of 1987, the critic Jennifer Fischer believed that The Donna Delinquenta, “a powerful experience” of courage, had changed the perception of marginality. In giving new life to the Corona theatre, if only for a month, Fleming-Lapointe had risen, in the neighborhood, the only gathering point other than the church.
Work in and with a Corona downgraded has helped to combat prejudices, particularly those against women. The Donna Deliquenta evokes, by its title, the work of the pioneer of criminology, Cesare Lombroso (1835-1909), who linked it to, under the cloak of science, affect, prostitution, and delinquency.
“This rejection of the status of women, expressed by the duo in 1987 in the journal, Etc, was similar to our eyes at the same state of abandonment of the theatre, the desertion of the social fabric of the neighbourhood. The Corona was giving us an example of marginalization imbued with these injustices of the present. “
The Donna… has attracted around 10 000 visitors, half of them, according to the text of Parachute, from Saint-Henri. The expo gave them the opportunity to immerse themselves in memories associated with a place closed for twenty years. Lyne Lapointe remembers two women who are sitting to the ground, a bag of chips in hand, ready for the show.
Huge drawing
“Their intervention was providing a point of contact between social marginalization and the society of the spectacle. The feminist critique was part of the work, ” concedes Marie-Eve Beaupré, curator of collections of the MAC. Her class Gave Deliquenta “among these facilities, women in the public interest” and recognizes the fragment in the museum’s historical value.
It is a ” huge and fantastic drawing “, three meters high, which shows two women acrobats and a bear. Out these two planks of plywood has allowed a reassessment of their conservation status and restore them.
The work has resulted in the MACM in 2006, on the donation of Pierre Bourgie, who had purchased it shortly after the event at the Corona. The museum has other fragments of the installations of the deceased duo. “It is unrealistic to keep all of an ephemeral project. But it is hyperimportant to acquire components of works significant in the history of the installation. When one has the opportunity to highlight one of the elements, one active installation, ” judge Marie-Eve Beaupré.
Lyne Lapointe and Martha Fleming, today museologist established in Europe, have ceased their collaboration, and their love life, in the mid-1990s. Their swan song has been the exhibition, Studiolo, launched by the Art Gallery of Windsor, and taken up by the MAC in 1998.
Like the big book of photos, ephemeral interventions are not all missing. In the footsteps of Fleming-Lapointe survive in the same warehouse montreal for twenty years. “Twenty years of dust. One year, Martha pays the storage, a year, me. There, it is his turn. I am very happy “, said Lyne Lapointe, a great laugh.
Painting nature with a mirror is presented through march 22 at MAC.