Monterrey or Tamaulipas? Users from Monterrey, Nuevo León, warned about the fall of a meteorite, but later it was announced that the phenomenon had fallen in an ejido in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas.

Through social networks, users from Monterrey, Nuevo León began to alert tonight about the presence of a meteor, but it was the Tamaulipas relief authorities that confirmed the event, by detecting the burning of weeds.

The event took place in the Lázaro Cárdenas ejido, near Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, where settlers reported the burning of bushes and shrubs near several homes.

On the Twitter account of “Webcams de México” a video was published of the exact moment in which the sky was completely illuminated with a flash of light, which the inhabitants of the state of Nuevo León presume was a meteor.

Some of the people who had the opportunity to observe this phenomenon, argued that it was seen in areas of Monterrey such as the hill of “La Silla”, Linares and Guadalupe.

And although they assure that the moment lasted a few seconds, there were many people who reported this event, due to the bright light that was generated.

Among the debate, there were also people who dared to indicate that it was a meteor shower, which made the topic trending again on Twitter in a few minutes.

On this day, the planet Mars passed close to Earth, and on October 31 the Moon will give us an unparalleled show with the Blue Moon.

Elimpartial, Youtube.