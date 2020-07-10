A mixture of anxiety and optimism in the cinemas of Quebec
The Film Falls to Lévis
July 9, 2020
Updated July 10, 2020 at 9h17
Leah Harvey
The Sun
Sylvain Gilbert, owner of the cinemas Lido and Waterfalls on the South Shore, is very excited to see its loyal customers reappropriate the rooms of cinemas. If the traffic increases slowly, the cinemas of Mr. Gilbert roll now with 87 % fewer visitors than at the same date last year.
For the owners of small theatres, the situation is worrisome in spite of their optimism. This week, Mr. Gilbert has received a total of a little over 800 visitors in its rooms while last year, at the same date, 6900 moviegoers through the doors of its institutions.
Sylvain Gilbert, as a manager, should ensure that you keep the head out of the water despite its fixed costs close to the $ 150,000 per month. “The three months of income that we have lost, we will not necessarily be able to recover them. Our goal at this time is to arrive to pay the rent for the month of August. […] I am very frugal, so we have a cushion. But it is sure that if it happens in the month of October and that there are not more people today, we are going to be forced to make the weapons and it will not be the only ones”, says Mr. Gilbert.
According to figures published in The Press, during the first weekend of reopening of cinemas in quebec have made a box-office 184 366 $. At the same date, in 2019, the agency Cinéac recorded rather, in Quebec, a box-office 2 183 023 $. The overall figures of the week are more encouraging than those of the first end of the opening week. If the institutions and distributors who spoke to The Sun did not want to give their exact numbers, it is assured that sales and traffic would have doubled.