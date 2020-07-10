A mixture of anxiety and optimism in the cinemas of Quebec

The Film Falls to Lévis

July 9, 2020

Updated July 10, 2020 at 9h17

A mixture of anxiety and optimism in the cinemas of Quebec

Leah Harvey

The Sun

Sylvain Gilbert, owner of the cinemas Lido and Waterfalls on the South Shore, is very excited to see its loyal customers reappropriate the rooms of cinemas. If the traffic increases slowly, the cinemas of Mr. Gilbert roll now with 87 % fewer visitors than at the same date last year.

For the owners of small theatres, the situation is worrisome in spite of their optimism. This week, Mr. Gilbert has received a total of a little over 800 visitors in its rooms while last year, at the same date, 6900 moviegoers through the doors of its institutions.

Sylvain Gilbert, as a manager, should ensure that you keep the head out of the water despite its fixed costs close to the $ 150,000 per month. “The three months of income that we have lost, we will not necessarily be able to recover them. Our goal at this time is to arrive to pay the rent for the month of August. […] I am very frugal, so we have a cushion. But it is sure that if it happens in the month of October and that there are not more people today, we are going to be forced to make the weapons and it will not be the only ones”, says Mr. Gilbert.

According to figures published in The Press, during the first weekend of reopening of cinemas in quebec have made a box-office 184 366 $. At the same date, in 2019, the agency Cinéac recorded rather, in Quebec, a box-office 2 183 023 $. The overall figures of the week are more encouraging than those of the first end of the opening week. If the institutions and distributors who spoke to The Sun did not want to give their exact numbers, it is assured that sales and traffic would have doubled.

Yvan Fontaine, owner of the cinéma Cartier, believes that the health measures are confusing and difficult to predict for the entrepreneurs represent a major challenge.

LIBRARY THE SUN, YAN DOUBLET

Crowds almost disastrous”

For Éric Bouchard, president of the Corporation of cinema of Quebec, it is impossible for the cinemas to do the same turnover as in the year 2019. The COVID-19, the health measures put in place, the reduction of films on offer and the temperature are such that the cinemas have to fight against many enemies. “The crowd is almost disastrous. […] But the good news is that we opened the end of last week,” says a sanguine Mr Bouchard.

In order to comply with the rules issued by the public health, small theaters operate with 20% to 30% of their capacity in hosting sometimes only 6 to 30 people per performance. Yvan Fontaine, owner of the cinéma Cartier, believes that the health measures are confusing and difficult to predict for the entrepreneurs represent a major challenge: “The health measures are extremely complex because they often vary. It would be interesting to have elements that can be projected in time [to prepare]. There, in theory, the 15th [July], they will increase to 250 the number of people that can come together, but nothing is official.”

The owner is encouraging all the same by saying that the situation will gradually improve if the measures of distance will fall at a metre, and the pandemic subsides. In the meantime, Mr. Fountain provides welcome this month 10 to 15 % of its customer July 2019.

Robin Plamondon, co-owner of the Clap, watching from his side the same thing as its counterparts. The man who celebrates, this year, the 35 years of his company is delighted to see the return of its customer base: “We are really happy because all our customers are back in our schools of Sainte-Foy and Loretteville, both the families and the elderly, or workers”.

Quebec films and international honor

Because of the shortage of american films, the cinemas of Quebec currently offer a wide variety of québécois films, international or even classic movies. In fact, since movie theaters in the u.s. are still closed because of the pandemic that worsens in the United States, the blockbusters do we will not succeed in Quebec before have been seen by the Americans themselves.

Louis Dussault, president of K-Films in America, explains that the decision to release or not a film currently is complex. Wanting to offer a new creation to the re-opening of the theatres, Mr. Dussault admits outright will be asked the question: “What movie am I going to sacrifice?”

The distributor will present the July 17, Our mothers, a film of guatemalan directed by Cesar Diaz. He believes that it is the right time, for Quebecers, to watch something other than american cinema: “This is a historic opportunity for the public to learn about the cinema and films from around the world. This cinema is fully distributed by quebec companies.”

Full of hope, Antoine Zeind, president of AZ films, believes that everything will be better and better in the weeks to come if the public is waiting for you. “We wrote the story together. It is necessary that you put in all the hand to the dough”, he says, while acknowledging that the distributors have their role to play in the equation. In order to do good for Quebec, Mr. Zeind has decided to distribute, as early as 7 August, the French comedy Divorce Club that he described himself as being “the comedy of the summer”.

According to Mr. Zeind, it is important to help each other and stimulate the local culture. “The rooms that close do has reopened’t,” he says somberly.

Le Soleil

