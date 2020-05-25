A mobile application for the mental health of the nursing staff
The application should allow staff to take a backseat, to stop a few moments to reflect on how they feel, and, if applicable, to ask for help.
See the patients die, have a schedule that is exhausting, being afraid of catching the sars coronavirus and fall sick : the hospital staff itself is vulnerable while he is at the front to fight the COVID-19. Researchers in montreal are launching a smart phone application to help monitor their mental health to get through the crisis — but also for the future.
Because the idea is also to collect data to paint a portrait of the mental health care staff in pandemic period in order to develop adequate aid for the future.
In short, we must not forget to take care of those who take care of us.
In an open letter published at the end of may, Dr. Nicolas Bergeron, psychiatrist, researcher at the Centre hospitalier de l’université de Montréal (CHUM), “advance cautiously” that 5 to 10 % of the nursing staff could be afflicted with a disorder of post-traumatic stress disorder.
With his colleague Steve Geoffrion, a researcher at the research Centre of Institut universitaire en santé mental de Montréal, it has launched a mobile application to self-monitoring of stress reactions, in the framework of a research project.
They, therefore, want to recruit 300 participants from among the employees of the CHUM, CIUSSS of the Is-the Island of Montréal and of the CIUSSS of the National Capital.
Their goal is twofold : to collect data in order to be able eventually to develop ways to help health-care staff, identifying who is most at risk, but also what situations leave more marks.
They also want to help the health care workers right now — during the fight against the pandemic.
The application should allow them to take a certain distance, stop a few moments to reflect on how they feel, and, if applicable, to ask for help.
“To give them the power to take action themselves on their mental health,” said in an interview Dr. Bergeron.
In the thick of the action, the staff may not have the time nor be able to recognize their own symptoms of stress — anxiety, insomnia, depression, psychological distress, and to appease them.
Research has already suggested that self-monitoring of stress reactions may reduce psychological distress among people exposed to events extremely stressful.
Except that no study has yet assessed the potential of mobile applications, self-monitoring for health care workers and support staff affiliated with an institution of health, ” says Dr. Bergeron.
“But it is thought that self-monitoring can be soothing. “
Each week, for three months, participants will answer a series of questions regarding, among others, their psychological health, their exposure to critical events and stress, as well as on the social support they have received.
In the event of significant distress detected by the application, the person will be invited by a notification to contact the services of psycho-social support implemented in the workplace, or by contacting the line in 1866 CALLED, a line of suicide prevention.
The data are confidential and nothing is shared, wishes to emphasize Dr. Bergeron : “It’s zero-intrusive. “He is pleased with the fact that about 100 people have already raised their hands to participate in the project.
The data provided by the participants will be able to give also the portrait of the psychological distress in an environment of care given.