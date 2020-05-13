A model to make the mask yourself

| May 13, 2020 | News | No Comments

Un modèle pour faire son masque soi-même

Un modèle pour faire son masque soi-même

Nathalie M. Dionne of the sewing workshop Culottées offers us a pattern mask has to do it yourself.

Share

May 2, 2020

Updated on may 12, 2020 at 14: 52

Share

A model to make the mask yourself

Un modèle pour faire son masque soi-même

Un modèle pour faire son masque soi-même

Caroline Gregory

The Sun

Nathalie M. Dionne is the owner of the sewing workshop Culottées. For several years, she repairs and makes clothes. She also shares this passion by facilitating workshops, making with young people. The Mag asked him to suggest to us a pattern of a mask to be achievable at home. The preparation is simple, you can sew it to hand for those who do not have a mill at sewing.

You will need:

  • Fabrics (preferably cotton, linen, shirts and pajamas can be recycled)
  • Elasticated band of a width of less than 5 mm
  • Thread, needle or sewing machine.
Un modèle pour faire son masque soi-même

Here is the pattern of the mask feasible at home : the preparation is simple, you can sew it to hand for those who do not have a mill at sewing.

Infographic The Sun / Source Nathalie M. Dionne, sewing Culottées

The steps:

1) Cut a rectangle of 25 cm x 40cm

2) Bend 2 cm from the narrow sides (25 cm) and press with the iron

3) Fold the top and bottom about 10 cm towards the center, so that the edges folded to overlap

4) Fold the long sides (40 cm) in 2 cm and pressing with the iron. Fold another fold about 1 cm by hiding the edge not finished inside. Press with the iron and pin.

5) machine stitch close to the folded edge or sew by hand with hidden stitches. It repeats on the other side. We will, therefore, have created the scenes for the elastic.

6) For the elastic, use a small elastic plate of less than 5 mm and a length of 20 cm. Here, one can also use the alternative bands t-shirts. One size in the width direction of the t-shirt strips of 1/2 cm. Stretched, they will curl on itself and become a bungee cord. Then, with a safety pin, slip the elastic in the hem. Once past it, we still have to adjust behind the ears.

Facebook: sewing Workshop Culottées

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *