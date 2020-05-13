Nathalie M. Dionne of the sewing workshop Culottées offers us a pattern mask has to do it yourself.
Share
May 2, 2020
Updated on may 12, 2020 at 14: 52
Share
A model to make the mask yourself
Caroline Gregory
The Sun
Nathalie M. Dionne is the owner of the sewing workshop Culottées. For several years, she repairs and makes clothes. She also shares this passion by facilitating workshops, making with young people. The Mag asked him to suggest to us a pattern of a mask to be achievable at home. The preparation is simple, you can sew it to hand for those who do not have a mill at sewing.
You will need:
Fabrics (preferably cotton, linen, shirts and pajamas can be recycled)