“A moron”: Biden takes issue with Trump on the mask

| May 28, 2020 | News | No Comments

By choosing to wear a black mask on Monday for his first public appearance in more than two months, Joe Biden was clearly opposed to Donald Trump.

May 26, 2020 21h07

Elodie Cuzin

Agence France-Presse

WASHINGTON — “A perfect idiot : Joe Biden responded Tuesday to a mockery of Donald Trump on his appearance behind a mask, by focusing resolutely his campaign for the White House on the response of the american president to the crisis of the coronavirus, which divides America.

By choosing to wear a black mask on Monday for his first public appearance in more than two months, and then changing Tuesday, his profile photo on Facebook and Twitter for show and hidden, the democratic candidate was clearly opposed to the billionaire republican, who has always avoided wearing this protection in public.

And he did not mince his words when asked about the mocking relayed through Donald Trump. “It is a moron, a complete moron to say those things”.

“All the great doctors of the world say that it is necessary to wear a mask when you are in a crowd,” continued the former vice-president of Barack Obama on CNN.

“The truth is that I think that one is supposed to lead by example,” he added, referring to the remarks of the president of the “stuff the machos”.

“This has killed people, it kills people,” said Joe Biden, citing the balance sheet of a staggering almost 100 000 deaths in the United States, the country most grief-stricken of the world.

For his return in front of the cameras, the democratic party, 77-year-old had chosen a day marked by solemnity in the United States, since it celebrates the memory of Americans fallen in combat.

Accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden, who also wore a black mask, he has filed Monday a wreath on a monument to the dead near his home in Delaware.

To a hundred kilometres away, the republican president, 73-year-old, and his wife Melania Trump were involved in their second homage to the soldiers of the day, without wearing a mask.

Accompanied by his wife Jill, who also wore a black mask, Joe Biden has filed on Monday a wreath on a monument to the dead near his home in Delaware.

AFP, Olivier Douliery

Its famous aviator goggles overcoming his mask, which rabattait his ears to the front: the image of Joe Biden was quickly tweetée by a columnist of the chain is popular with the conservative Fox News, with a comment mocking : “This may help to explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public.”

A message retweeted by Donald Trump himself on Monday night, and thousands of internet users.

When asked about this tweet, the american president said Tuesday that he had not “criticized” Joe Biden.

“Biden can wear a mask. But he was out with his wife, perfect conditions, perfect weather. When they are inside, they do not wear masks, then I found that it was very unusual in that it has one”, he said from the White House.

“Agree on anything” =The old right arm of Barack Obama had not left his home in Wilmington for a public appearance since mid-march, when the crisis of the COVID-19 was suddenly paralyzed the campaign for the us presidential election of November 3.

If he is offered some walks away from the cameras, Joe Biden had only campaigned through video conferencing, saying firmly adhere to the order of containment is still in force in his State.

“It is a moron, a complete moron to say these things. ”


Joe Biden, democratic candidate for the White House

A choice there also mocked by the republicans and Donald Trump, who people call “Joe’s asleep,” and described him as a man fearing the action of the field, or even senile.

When asked about these remarks, Joe Biden said on CNN that the republican president seemed to be “struggling to control his emotions”.

“He seems to become more incoherent as he feels he is behind in the polls, has down the democratic candidate, who received Tuesday the official support of the largest u.s. federation of unions, the AFL-CIO.

Two visions

Hidden or not : the contrast between the candidates corresponds to “our divisions : the two parties agree on nothing, not even public health measures,” said Larry Sabato, a political scientist at the university of Virginia.

Highlighting may be differences in the perception of the danger, the pandemic struck more fiercely up here on the regions that vote democrat, with a higher mortality, according to studies by the New York Times and The Economist.

The contrast is also explained by the type of supporters of the two candidates, according to Larry Sabato.

“Women are highly favourable to the measures of social distancing and the wearing of the mask,” according to the surveys. Yet, they support this time largely Joe Biden, ” he says.

“Trump on the other hand is largely driven by white men, especially the laborers are white. They perceive the mask as a sign of weakness”.

Le Soleil

