By choosing to wear a black mask on Monday for his first public appearance in more than two months, Joe Biden was clearly opposed to Donald Trump.
May 26, 2020 21h07
“A moron”: Biden takes issue with Trump on the mask
Elodie Cuzin
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — “A perfect idiot : Joe Biden responded Tuesday to a mockery of Donald Trump on his appearance behind a mask, by focusing resolutely his campaign for the White House on the response of the american president to the crisis of the coronavirus, which divides America.
By choosing to wear a black mask on Monday for his first public appearance in more than two months, and then changing Tuesday, his profile photo on Facebook and Twitter for show and hidden, the democratic candidate was clearly opposed to the billionaire republican, who has always avoided wearing this protection in public.
And he did not mince his words when asked about the mocking relayed through Donald Trump. “It is a moron, a complete moron to say those things”.
“All the great doctors of the world say that it is necessary to wear a mask when you are in a crowd,” continued the former vice-president of Barack Obama on CNN.
“The truth is that I think that one is supposed to lead by example,” he added, referring to the remarks of the president of the “stuff the machos”.
“This has killed people, it kills people,” said Joe Biden, citing the balance sheet of a staggering almost 100 000 deaths in the United States, the country most grief-stricken of the world.
For his return in front of the cameras, the democratic party, 77-year-old had chosen a day marked by solemnity in the United States, since it celebrates the memory of Americans fallen in combat.
Accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden, who also wore a black mask, he has filed Monday a wreath on a monument to the dead near his home in Delaware.
To a hundred kilometres away, the republican president, 73-year-old, and his wife Melania Trump were involved in their second homage to the soldiers of the day, without wearing a mask.