A motorist died after a collision with a lorry on the A-20 to La Pocatière
May 30, 2020 9: 45 am
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — One person has lost his life after resulted the back of a cube van on highway 20 to La Pocatière in the Bas-Saint-Laurent.
The accident occurred at about 4: 00 a.m. Saturday morning on highway 20, heading East, to the height of the km 441.
The vehicle caught fire after impact, according to what was stated by the officer Annick Lamirande, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
“Under the force of the impact, the driver trapped in his vehicle which caught fire. Only one person took place on board the vehicle, and then she died as a result of the event”, she stated.
It was impossible to determine if it was a man or a woman. There should be a formal identification of the victim before they can reveal his identity.
The truck driver was not injured, but he suffered a nervous shock.
The highway was still closed at this place around 8: 30 p.m., forcing motorists to take a detour via route 132.
The investigation of the SQ continues.