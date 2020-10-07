Facundo Moyano returns to the political and union arena. It seeks to build politically in the territory of a “pampered” from La Cámpora.

Facundo Moyano is one of the members of the clan who most detached himself from the figure of the patriarch Hugo Moyano and started his own political career, mainly together with Sergio Massa . However, it also has a union root and will return to that activity in the Toll Union.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Facundo's main objective is to set foot in “his territory”, the city of Mar del Plata. Although that district is governed by the opposition, Kirchnerism has its favorite: the head of ANSES Fernanda Raverta .

Moyano bets on giving that internal fight that will not be easy, because he ends up facing the structure of Máximo Kirchner.

Moyano will regain control of the union he created in 2006 and will surely work to be a candidate for Mayor of Mar del Plata. At the height of the inmates in the Frente de Todos, a new conflict front is now appearing.